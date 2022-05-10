Russia Accused Of Using 'Horrific' Mobile Crematoriums To Hide War Crimes & Conceal Death Toll

Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin reportedly used mobile crematoriums in Ukraine to not only cover up their devastating war crimes but also to conceal the true number of casualties their forces have suffered since invading Ukraine more than two months ago, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that marked just the latest horrific tactic used by Putin and his forces, Russian troops allegedly maneuvered around Ukraine with mobile crematoriums to burn the bodies of killed Ukrainian soldiers and citizens as well as the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers who died fighting the invaded nation’s resisting troops.

That is the frightening revelation made by United Kingdom Defense Secretary Ben Wallace during a speech on Monday at the National Army Museum in London.