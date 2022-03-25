Vladimir Putin's Fallen Soldiers Left In Ukraine 'To Be Eaten By Dogs'

As Radar reported, Vasquez’s heroic deeds — as well as those of all the intrepid soldiers in Ukraine fighting back against their Russian invaders and aggressors — come just hours after Putin announced his plans for his war against Ukraine to be over by May 9 in recognition of the 77th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Despite Putin’s plans, there are a number of reports claiming that Russia has not only been suffering heavy and severe losses in their forces, but they are also allegedly mere days away from running out of manpower and ammunition to keep this war sustainable.

“That’s why they have reached out to China for help and why they are now recruiting Syrians,” Lieutenant General Ben Hodges recently revealed. “Russian generals are running out of time, ammunition and manpower. I could be way off, but I am confident of this assessment.”