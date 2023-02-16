Scientology Leader David Miscavige Officially Served In Federal Human Trafficking Lawsuit

David Miscavige has been officially considered served in a federal human trafficking lawsuit after attorneys allegedly failed to track the Scientology leader down nearly 30 separate times, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come one year after three former Scientology members sued Miscavige for allegedly trafficking them into the church as children before forcing them to work as adults, a United States judge ruled on Wednesday that Miscavige was officially served in the case.