Kimberly Guilfoyle Responds To Ex-Husband Gavin Newsom's Claims She 'Fell Prey' To Culture At Fox News: 'I Didn't Change, He Did'
Kimberly Guilfoyle responded to her ex-husband Gavin Newsom’s claims that she became a “different person” after their divorce and “fell prey” to the culture at Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Guilfoyle’s response came on Wednesday, just hours after Newsom shared his comments with David Axelrod during an episode of CNN's The Axe Files podcast on Tuesday.
But according to Guilfoyle, Newsom is the one who changed and has “fallen prey to the radical left” that is “pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable."
“I got this story sent to me about 57 times last night,” Guilfoyle told Charlie Kirk during Wednesday’s episode of The Charlie Kirk Show. “This is absurd.”
“Have you ever seen me as someone led by others, like in a cult mentality?” Guilfoyle, 53, told Kirk. “No. I have been a proud Republican and conservative registering as a Republican [since] 18 years of age.”
“Note this: I didn’t change, [Newsom] did,” she continued. “He used to be so proud to fight for small business, for entrepreneurs, for those hard-working men and women. And he’s fallen prey to the left, the radical left, that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Guilfoyle was responding to her ex-husband’s comments made during his interview with Axelrod one day prior.
According to Newsom, Guilfoyle shifted from “progressive ideals to a conservative firebrand” after their divorce in 2006 – particularly after she started working at Fox News.
- Gavin Newsom Says Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To Culture At Fox News — As ‘Humiliating’ Photo Of The Pair Emerges
- Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle DEMANDED $60K To Speak At January 6 'Save The Steal' Rally, House Transcript Reveals
- Donald Trump Jr. TRICKED By Russian Trolls POSING As Kid Rock On Social Media
"She's got a prosecutorial mindset, she always had that,” Newsom explained on Tuesday. “She's whip-smart and she fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox.”
“In a deep way, she would disagree with that assessment — she'd perhaps suggest she 'found the light.,’” the California governor continued. “Obviously, we have contrasting points of view."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Also surprising was Guilfoyle’s prediction that Newsom would run for president in 2024 despite Newsom regularly claiming he has no plans to do so - especially if President Joe Biden announces his plans to run for a second term.
"Do I think? I know he's going to run for president," Guilfoyle told Kirk. "He's always wanted to be president of the United States."
"I think you're going to see Gavin Newsom versus Donald J. Trump, running against each other for president," she then quipped. "Father-in-law and ex-husband!"