'Do Not Amplify': Twitter Kept 'Secret Blacklist' Of Topics & Accounts To Keep From Trending Prior To Elon Musk's Takeover Of Platform
Twitter once reportedly kept a “secret blacklist” of certain accounts and topics the popular social media platform didn’t want from trending and spreading, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation comes just days after Elon Musk took over the multi-billion-dollar company in October and in the wake of other allegations the platform purposely censored the fall 2020 Hunter Biden laptop story.
According to Daily Mail, a slew of conservative hosts and writers were targeted and placed on the platform’s alleged “secret blacklist" with direct orders saying "do not amplify" their posts.
Some of those conservatives included Fox News' Dan Bongino, conservative activist and YouTube radio host Charlie Kirk, and controversial CDC critic Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.
Even more shocking are claims Twitter allegedly had specialist teams in place to deal with suppressing and censoring certain conservative voices from gaining momentum on the popular platform.
“They're treating my Twitter account with more scrutiny and censorship than the prime minister of Iran, than Hamas, than people who do actual terroristic type damage,” said Kirk, the founder and president of Turning Point USA
“Now we [have] evidence to show that's exactly why my Twitter account the last couple years has been down 95 percent in engagement,” he added.
“Soviet-style bulls---,” added Fox News’ Bongino.
The revelations were made on Thursday night by journalist Bari Weiss via a cache of information that served as the second drop of what has become known as the “Twitter Files.”
Musk, who took over the now-private company on October 27 for a whopping $44 billion, also responded to the recent revelations with a simple popcorn emoji.
“As [Weiss] clearly describes, the rules were enforced against the right, but not against the left,” he tweeted before announcing the platform is “working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you've been shadow banned, the reason why and how to appeal.”
“Truth brings reconciliation,” Musk added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the first cache of “Twitter Files” were exposed last week by Matt Taibbi at the behest of Musk.
Taibbi showed how Twitter, in October 2020, allegedly bowed to pressure from the FBI to suppress the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
The Hunter laptop story was eventually proven to be true, creating questions why the platform censored the story an whether it was suppressed in an effort to help then-candidate Biden ahead of the presidential election.