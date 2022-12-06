Trump Tribe 'Doesn't Like' Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, She Tries 'Too Hard' To Be Part Of Family: Sources
Former President Donald Trump’s family is reportedly not fond of Don Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Trump family’s dislike of Guilfoyle was reportedly put on display earlier this week when she and Don Jr. hosted a Toys for Tots fundraiser at their nearly $10 million Palm Beach, Florida mansion.
Although ex-President Trump attended the party for “half-an-hour,” Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly chose not to attend the event altogether.
News of the Trump family’s dislike of Don Jr.’s fiancée – who he proposed to in December 2020 after the pair first began a relationship together in 2018 – first started after one Trump tribe insider claimed Guilfoyle tries “too hard” to be part of the family.
“The vibe is that the family doesn’t like Kim,” said the source recently. “She is trying too hard to be in the family.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the rumored bad blood between Don Jr.’s fiancée and the rest of his family was again put on display last month during Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago.
At one point, Ivanka cropped Guilfoyle out of a photo featuring Ivanka, Tiffany, Marla Maples, Eric’s wife Lara, and Melania.
Although many social media users who saw the cropped photo believed the incident was a clear snub against Guilfoyle, an insider close to Ivanka claimed it was nothing but a “terrible mistake.”
Ivanka then reposted the uncropped photo with Don Jr.’s fiancée back in the photo.
Also, despite sources saying Guilfoyle is on the outs with the Trump family, Don Jr.’s little brother Eric spoke out to deny such claims and emphasize that he “thinks the world” of his brother’s fiancée.
“I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly,” Eric told Page Six.
“I am best friends with Don and had an absolute blast at the party,” the 38-year-old Trump added about the Toys for Tots fundraiser earlier this week and his time with Guilfoyle at the party.
Guilfoyle was previously married to current-California Governor Gavin Newsom when the 55-year-old Democratic politician served as mayor of San Francisco.
She was then married to businessman Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009 before the couple divorced and Guilfoyle began dating Don Jr. roughly nine years later.