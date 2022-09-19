‘No Ifs, Ands Or Buts’: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Plotting Run For President In 2024 As Long As Biden Steps Aside, Will Challenge Kamala Harris

The insiders told The Wrap that, “After this midterm election is over, he absolutely is going to announce that he is running for the presidency once Biden announces that he is not running. No ifs, ands or buts. He will run if Biden does not.”

Newsom’s planning comes as Biden spoke out about his plans for 2024. On Sunday, he sat down with Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes for an interview about the future. He said it was “much too early” to decide on whether he will be running for a second term.