Ex-'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Munching On Fish Tacos For First Prison Meal In All-Women's Lockup
We hope Jen Shah likes eating tacos — because that's exactly what she'll be getting down on when the soon-to-be incarcerated Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum checks into prison on Friday.
RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Bryan's meal schedule, revealing what Shah will be eating at the Texas all-female facility on the first day of her 6.5-year sentence for fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme.
"FPC Bryan Food Service Department follows the Bureau of Prisons Women’s National Menu for a heart-healthy diet," a rep for the prison told us, listing the foods Shah will be served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner when she turns herself in.
Long gone are the days of fancy china. RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-Bravolebrity will be handed breakfast in a brown bag, which will include an individual oatmeal packet, one breakfast cake, and fruit. She will also get two packets of jelly to spread on her wheat bread.
However, her lunch will be interesting — considering the atmosphere.
We're told Shah will fuel up on a breaded fish taco with a slew of sides, like slaw, rice, and pinto beans, for her afternoon meal. If indulging in tacos is too much for the newbie prisoner, RadarOnline.com has learned the convicted fraudster will be served an alternate option of baked fish and hummus.
Shah's last first-day meal will be a chicken cheese steak sandwich or three-bean salad. She'll also get a side of Italian pasta salad and carrots.
The reality star-turned-prisoner will also get a whole wheat hot dog bun — without the sausage — as the carb for her well-balanced dinner.
Shah should get comfortable in the cafeteria. According to FPC Bryan's admissions and orientations handout obtained by RadarOnline.com, "all eligible (Food Service cleared) inmates will initially be assigned to Food Service and will remain in this capacity for a minimum of 90 days."
The ex-CEO-turned-con artist could make up to 40 cents per hour in food service.
As this outlet exclusively reported, breakfast at Shah's Texas prison begins at 6:30 AM — just 30 mins after the inmates' designated wake-up time. Lunch will be served between 10:30 AM and 11: 30 AM, while dinner start time varies from 4:05 PM to 4:30 PM.
RadarOnline.com told you first: Jen won't be allowed for conjugal visits with Coach Shah — so, hopefully, she treats her prison pals nicer than Angie K.