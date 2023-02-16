Ex-'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Munching On Fish Tacos For First Prison Meal In All-Women's Lockup

We hope Jen Shah likes eating tacos — because that's exactly what she'll be getting down on when the soon-to-be incarcerated Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum checks into prison on Friday.

RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Bryan's meal schedule, revealing what Shah will be eating at the Texas all-female facility on the first day of her 6.5-year sentence for fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme.