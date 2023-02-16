John Travolta Has Vowed To Never Be With Another Woman After Wife Kelly Preston's Death
John Travolta is a broken man since the tragic 2020 death of his beloved wife, Kelly Preston, and he's vowed never to be with another woman again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," spilled an insider, who noted the Saturday Night Fever heartthrob won't even "look" at another lady despite his friends pushing him to date.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kelly died following a secret two-year battle with breast cancer, and sources say the almost 69-year-old John isn't even close to getting past his grief.
"He talks about Kelly constantly. Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on," dished the pal.
The other women in the acting legend's life are in the "friend zone" and the Pulp Fiction prince insists it will stay that way forever, tattled the tipster.
"It's hands off when it comes to dating. As far as he is concerned, Kelly will always be the only woman for him," shared the source.
"It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life. He simply can't wrap his head around ever falling in love again. He says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory," the insider explained.
The bright spot in John's life is "throwing himself" into being a single dad to his kids, Ella, 22, and Ben, 12, said the source. "The kids are everything to him. If it weren't for them, it's hard to know what he'd do."
Tragically, Kelly's death wasn't the only crushing loss in John's life.
In 2009, his son Jett died after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. He was only 16 years old.
"John has never stopped mourning Jett and now that he's lost Kelly, it's brought all that pain to the surface again," spilled another insider. "He talks about wanting to be reunited with them in the next lifetime."
In April 2022, John paid tribute to Jett on what would have been his 30th birthday.
"My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad," the actor captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of him and his son.