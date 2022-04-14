John Travolta Shares Touching Tribute To Late Son Jett On What Would Be His 30th Birthday

Travolta's late wife Kelly Preston previously spoke about Jett's experience with autism and Kawasaki Syndrome during a 2012 segment on The Doctors. She revealed that "[Jett] was autistic. He had seizures and when he was very young, he had Kawasaki Syndrome."

The illness is a rare condition, often seen in children, in which the walls of arteries throughout the body become inflamed.

"I strongly believe as a mother, as does my husband, that there are certain contributing factors that lead to autism," she suggested. "And some of it is very much the chemicals in our environment and in our food."

John and Kelly had three children together. Besides Jett and Ella, the stars also shared 11-year-old son Benjamin, who unfortunately never got to meet his older brother.