Legendary Sex Symbol Raquel Welch Swore Off Men Before Her Death, Enjoyed Singlehood After Four Failed Marriages
Raquel Welch found solace in singlehood after four failed marriages, RadarOnline.com has learned, "swearing off men" just a few years before her death.
Welch "passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her manager Steve Sauer announced in a statement on Wednesday, marveling over her 50-year career and legacy that she left behind.
The 1960s sex icon, who took the world by storm in One Million Years B.C., had been shutting down offers for blind dates from well-meaning friends that wanted to see her find happiness in love, insiders close to the actress spilled about her romantic life.
"Raquel has a lot of Hollywood friends who think she'd be happier if she shared her golden years with a man," spilled a longtime pal of the Fantastic Voyage star. "She isn't interested in finding a partner because she's perfectly happy living life on her own."
She had walked down the aisle a handful of times over the years, first marrying high school sweetheart James Welch from 1959 to 1964, then tying the knot with Patrick Curtis from 1967 to 1972, followed by her nuptials to Andre Weinfeld in a marriage that lasted a decade from 1980 to 1990, and lastly to Richard Palmer in 1999 to 2008.
During her first marriage, James and Raquel welcomed two children, son Damon in 1959, and daughter Tahnee in 1961.
"The last thing she needs in her life right now is a man around the house who she has to cook for and clean up after," an insider explained.
RadarOnline.com has learned that she was keeping herself busy by focusing on her wig company, TV opportunities, and well-being in her final years.
"Raquel still makes time every day for an intense 90-minute yoga workout," spilled one insider, noting that she stuck to a healthy low-carb and gluten-free diet.
Despite suitors wanting a chance with her, insiders said that Welch was fine riding solo, adding, "She's determined to remain on her own and call her own shots."
The Beyond the Cleavage author echoed those beliefs in a previous interview with Elle magazine in 2011.
"I love men and I love their company, but I am too independent and self-motivated," she explained. "I'm willing to date but, quite frankly, there is a diminishing group of eligible people at my age."
"I don't mind the traditional roles of male and female but, as you can tell, I am a very strong-minded woman," she added. "I'm sure I would be a challenge for an awful lot of men. They wouldn't want to deal with it or, if they would like to deal with it, maybe I'm just not that interested."