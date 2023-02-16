Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Claims Duchess Of Sussex Defamed Her To Push Fake 'Rags-To-Riches' Story As Court War Boils Over
Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, made it clear she'll be fighting tooth and nail to prove her libel case against the Duchess of Sussex.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Samantha's lawyers claimed the royal defamed her so Meghan could allegedly continue pushing her "rags-to-riches" narrative, stating that it's nothing but a cover-up during a virtual court appearance on February 15.
Samantha claimed Meghan was not truthful about what she shared about her childhood during a televised interview with Oprah in 2021, alleging that as a result, she was subjected to "humiliation, shame, and hatred on a worldwide scale."
A lawyer for Samantha, Peter Ticktin, told the court that the 2020 biography Finding Freedom authored by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was used to affirm this "false narrative" surrounding her upbringing.
"She got caught. She was lying about her education, that she was getting all these scholarships. Her father paid for her education for goodness sake, and she got caught with this lie," alleged Ticktin, according to Daily Mail.
"Why else is she putting her sister down? Why else is she putting her father down?" he questioned, stating Meghan wasn't aware of the fallout her half-sibling faced. "Probably never realizing this would put an innocent person into the fray where all of a sudden she has hundreds of threats on her life coming at her, a stalker she had to deal with."
Meghan's lawyer, Michael Kump, on the other hand, said Ticktin's remarks were out of line and "offensive" to his client, claiming that Samantha had blown it out of proportion.
"Plaintiff is taking issue with Meghan's own impressions of her own childhood growing up but that's not a proper subject matter for a court of law," Kump stated.
Judge Honeywell said she would issue a written judgment at a later time following news that Meghan tried to stop depositions being taken, but was shut down.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Samantha has demanded the royal turn over information related to her first wedding to actor Trevor Engelson, which took place years before Meghan married Prince Harry.
"On Page 317, the book falsely states that Mrs. Markle was not invited to the Duchess' first wedding. This was another false statement designed to bolster the false position that the two sisters had no real relationship," her filing stated.
Samantha has asked that Meghan "list the full name of each and every relative invited to attend your first wedding."
In another surprising turn of events, Samantha asked Meghan to answer questions about the Duchess' relationship with her own daughter, Ashleigh.
"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves," Meghan's lawyer fired back in response to the filing.