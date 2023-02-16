Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Claims Duchess Of Sussex Defamed Her To Push Fake 'Rags-To-Riches' Story As Court War Boils Over

Samantha claimed Meghan was not truthful about what she shared about her childhood during a televised interview with Oprah in 2021, alleging that as a result, she was subjected to "humiliation, shame, and hatred on a worldwide scale."

A lawyer for Samantha, Peter Ticktin, told the court that the 2020 biography Finding Freedom authored by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand was used to affirm this "false narrative" surrounding her upbringing.

"She got caught. She was lying about her education, that she was getting all these scholarships. Her father paid for her education for goodness sake, and she got caught with this lie," alleged Ticktin, according to Daily Mail.