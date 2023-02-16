Non-Binary Former Biden Nuclear Official Dodges Question About Why They'd Want 'Some Lady's Dirty Clothes' While Leaving Court On Luggage Theft Charges
Former top nuclear waste official Sam Brinton kept a poker face while leaving court, dodging questions related to their luggage theft charges.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Brinton, who uses they/them pronouns, attended a preliminary hearing on February 15.
Independent photojournalist Rebecca Brannon captured the scene as Brinton exited the venue Wednesday. "Why would you want some lady's dirty clothes?" they were asked before getting into the car.
A criminal complaint filed on October 26 claimed that Brinton allegedly took a Vera Bradley suitcase filled with items worth $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport in September, removing a tag and walking out.
Brinton faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine as a result.
That trip had Brinton traveling from Washington, D.C. to MSP, for which American Airlines confirmed he never checked in a bag, mirroring the details of a similar incident in July.
The former Biden official is also accused of stealing a different woman's $320 luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Inside was more than $3,500 worth of jewelry, clothing and makeup, police shared in a statement.
A detective's declaration noted that Brinton was easy to identify as they were "wearing a white T-shirt with a large rainbow-colored atomic nuclear symbol design."
Nevada investigators "recognized" Brinton "as the suspect pertaining to this case" and charged Brinton.
"If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don't have clothes for another individual," Brinton told police, according to a criminal complaint filed on October 27.
They later said to be not "completely honest" about what happened, explaining they were "tired" at the time and "accidentally" grabbed it "thinking it was theirs."
Brinton faces up to 10 years in prison for the Vegas incident. They appeared in court in December on those charges and were released on bail.
That same month, RadarOnline.com reported on Brinton's firing after it was confirmed they were no longer a DOE employee.
Brinton was appointed to their Department of Energy position in June 2022.