Non-Binary Former Biden Nuclear Official Dodges Question About Why They'd Want 'Some Lady's Dirty Clothes' While Leaving Court On Luggage Theft Charges

Independent photojournalist Rebecca Brannon captured the scene as Brinton exited the venue Wednesday. "Why would you want some lady's dirty clothes?" they were asked before getting into the car.

A criminal complaint filed on October 26 claimed that Brinton allegedly took a Vera Bradley suitcase filled with items worth $2,325 from the luggage carousel at the Minneapolis St. Paul Airport in September, removing a tag and walking out.

Brinton faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine as a result.