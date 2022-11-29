Drag Queen Department Of Energy Official Appointed By Joe Biden ADMITS To 'Stealing' Bag From Airport
A non-binary drag queen appointed to the Department of Energy under President Joe Biden recently admitted to “accidentally” stealing a woman’s bag from an airport, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
Sam Brinton, who was appointed as the DOE's Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition on June 19, admitted this week that she accidentally stole a bag from the baggage claim at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
According to a complaint filed on October 27, Brinton was caught on surveillance footage taking a “navy blue hard-sided roller bag” from the airport baggage claim carousel.
The bag was reported missing earlier that day by a woman who claimed the bag was hers, and the woman also claimed the items within the allegedly stolen suitcase were valued at approximately $2,325.
“If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don't have clothes for another individual,” Brinton told police after being tracked down, according to the October complaint. “That was my clothes when I opened the bag.”
But despite initially denying the accusation, Brinton later called the airport to say they had not been “completely honest” and “admitted to taking the blue bag.”
According to Brinton’s revised statement, they accidentally took the suitcase as a result of being “tired” and “thinking it was theirs.”
Brinton also claimed they were “nervous people would think they stole the bag” and therefore “did not know what to do.”
Surveillance footage reportedly showed Brinton “removing the blue bag's tag and putting the bag tag in the handbag they were carrying” before “leaving the area at a quick pace.”
Brinton has since been charged with a felony for the incident and, if found guilty, could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
The DOE official has also not been at work for more than one month following the incident, with Kim Petry – who serves as the acting deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel – standing in for Brinton until Brinton’s next court hearing on December 19.
Brinton first made headlines in June after they became the first non-binary person to accept a position in federal government.