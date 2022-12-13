Biden Administration's Drag Queen Energy Official Samuel Brinton FIRED From DOE Position Following MULTIPLE Luggage Theft Charges
The Department of Energy official accused of stealing multiple bags from airports around the country has officially been fired from their role within the department, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
35-year-old Samuel Brinton, who was the first non-binary person to accept a leadership role with the federal government in June, was let go from their role as DOE Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition on Monday.
“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a spokesperson for the Energy Department said in a statement. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brinton was initially accused of a stealing a woman’s $2,353 Vera Bradley bag from Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport on September 16.
“If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don't have clothes for another individual,” Brinton told police after Brinton was allegedly caught on multiple surveillance cameras with the missing bag. “That was my clothes when I opened the bag.”
Brinton then reportedly reached out to the police to admit they were not “completely honest” with their initial statement and “admitted to taking the blue bag.”
Brinton was then accused of stealing another person’s luggage from the baggage carousel at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in July.
According to surveillance cameras connected to the Las Vegas incident, Brinton was recorded taking a $320 bag from Harry Reid International Airport’s baggage claim. That luggage reportedly contained more than $3,500 worth of jewelry, clothing and makeup.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s arrest warrant described Brinton as “a white male adult wearing a white T-shirt with a large rainbow-colored atomic nuclear symbol design.”
Brinton now faces felony grand larceny charges in the Las Vegas theft incident and felony theft charges for the Minneapolis-St. Paul case.
The former DOE official could see up to ten years in prison for the alleged Las Vegas theft and up to another five years of jail time for the more recent Minneapolis-St. Paul theft.
News of Brinton’s departure from the DOE also comes after a group of 16 GOP congressmembers called on the DOE to fire Brinton immediately in the wake of the larceny and theft charges against them.
“We demand the resignation of Sam Brinton, and we implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America's energy sector,” the Republican House members wrote last week.
“As an appointed official, Sam Brinton represents both your Department and the United States,” the letter continued. “It is simply not possible for an individual to represent American values and simultaneously violate the felony laws of the land.”
A preliminary trial date for the first felony theft charge against Brinton is scheduled for December 19.