President Joe Biden's Drag Queen Energy Official Samuel Brinton Accused Of Stealing ANOTHER Bag, Warrant Issued For Arrest
President Joe Biden’s already embattled Department of Energy official, Samuel Brinton, has again been accused of stealing a person’s luggage from an airport baggage carousel, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Brinton, who became the first non-binary person to accept a leadership role in the federal government in June, was initially accused of stealing a woman’s luggage from a Minnesota airport in September.
Now, the 34-year-old DOE Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition is accused of taking another person’s luggage from the baggage carousel at a Las Vegas airport.
According to Daily Mail, the second incident took place after Brinton arrived at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport sometime this year.
Brinton has since been charged with grand larceny with a value between $1,200 and $5,000, and a felony warrant has been issued for their arrest.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brinton recently admitted to stealing a woman’s $2,353 Vera Bradley bag from Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport on September 16.
Although Brinton initially denied taking someone else’s luggage, they later admitted to the theft.
“If I had taken the wrong bag, I am happy to return it, but I don't have clothes for another individual,” Brinton first told police according to a criminal complaint filed on October 27. “That was my clothes when I opened the bag.”
But the complaint further indicated Brinton then told police they were not “completely honest” and “admitted to taking the blue bag” because they were “tired” at the time of the alleged theft and “accidentally” grabbed the $2,353 Vera Bradley bag “thinking it was theirs.”
The Biden Administration, as well as the DOE, have since come under fire after refusing to confirm whether Brinton is still receiving a government paycheck in the wake of the shocking allegations against them.
GOP House Rep. Andrew Clyde, alongside sixteen other Republican congress members, recently penned a letter to the DOE demanding Briton immediately resign from their position within the department in light of the recent charges.
“We demand the resignation of Sam Brinton, and we implore you to set aside petty politics and appoint only the most qualified and dedicated individuals to influence America's energy sector,” Tuesday’s letter read.
“As an appointed official, Sam Brinton represents both your Department and the United States,” the letter continued. “It is simply not possible for an individual to represent American values and simultaneously violate the felony laws of the land.”
As for the first incident in September, Brinton has since been charged with felony theft of a moveable property without consent and faces a $10,000 fine and up to five years in prison if found guilty.
A preliminary trial date for the first felony theft charge against Brinton has been set for December 19.