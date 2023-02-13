Corruption Scandal: President Biden FIRES Architect Of Capitol After Accusations He Misused Government Resources
President Biden fired Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton after he was accused of misusing government resources, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking swing of Biden's axe came after repeated calls for Blanton's dismissal following a bombshell report from the Inspector General's office which claimed he allegedly misused government vehicles and impersonated a police officer.
"After doing our due diligence, the Architect of Capitol was terminated at the President's direction," a White House official announced Monday.
It's claimed the public official abused his power and wasted taxpayer dollars by allowing his family to drive government-owned vehicles in addition to taking the vehicles on out-of-town trips to South Carolina and Florida.
Blanton, a former appointee of President Donald Trump, was also accused of ethics violations over an offer to provide private tours to "patriots" weeks before the election in November 2020.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy was among one of Blanton's most outspoken critics amid the allegations.
"The Architect of the Capitol, Brett Blanton, no longer has my confidence to continue in his job. He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately," tweeted McCarthy on February 13.
"The Inspector General's report was highly concerning," Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil also previously stated. "His refusal to be transparent and truthful has made clear that he can no longer lead the organization and must resign immediately. I look forward to continuing to conduct robust oversight to ensure our government is accountable to the American people."
Blanton, for his part, denied any wrongdoing while upholding his role, which handles facilities, maintenance, and operation of the US Capitol.
"I wholeheartedly reject any assertion that I have engaged in unethical behavior during my service to this country while serving in this particular role, I have taken my commitment to transform the agency's culture to promote positive workplace for every AOC employee," Blaton said during a hearing. "Moreover, I have fully invested to ensure that I meet the responsibilities and the expectations of this role."
He also denied misrepresenting himself as law enforcement, explaining it was a misunderstanding on the part of Fairfax County Police.