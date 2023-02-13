Corruption Scandal: President Biden FIRES Architect Of Capitol After Accusations He Misused Government Resources

President Biden fired Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton after he was accused of misusing government resources, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking swing of Biden's axe came after repeated calls for Blanton's dismissal following a bombshell report from the Inspector General's office which claimed he allegedly misused government vehicles and impersonated a police officer.

"After doing our due diligence, the Architect of Capitol was terminated at the President's direction," a White House official announced Monday.