Hunter Biden’s Marriage To Second Wife Melissa Cohen ‘In Crisis’ As Couple Has Become ‘Virtual Prisoners’ In Their Home Amid Laptop Scandal

Hunter Biden’s marriage to second wife Melissa Cohen has started to crumble due to the pressures of living as “virtual prisoners” as scandal swirls around President Joe Biden and his recovering addict son, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An insider dished that Hunter, 53, and South Africa-born Melissa, 37, mom of his son Beau, 2, are basically trapped in their home under 24/7 Secret Service protection, and “it’s caused more strain than either can handle. It doesn’t help that Hunter’s paranoid and quite a jealous character and high maintenance.”