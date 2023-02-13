Hunter Biden’s Marriage To Second Wife Melissa Cohen ‘In Crisis’ As Couple Has Become ‘Virtual Prisoners’ In Their Home Amid Laptop Scandal
Hunter Biden’s marriage to second wife Melissa Cohen has started to crumble due to the pressures of living as “virtual prisoners” as scandal swirls around President Joe Biden and his recovering addict son, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider dished that Hunter, 53, and South Africa-born Melissa, 37, mom of his son Beau, 2, are basically trapped in their home under 24/7 Secret Service protection, and “it’s caused more strain than either can handle. It doesn’t help that Hunter’s paranoid and quite a jealous character and high maintenance.”
“The feds have been breathing down their necks for over four years and Hunter has lots of enemies waiting to see him fail," said a source." "All they can do is sit it out and it’s driving them crazy.”
Now federal prosecutors are reportedly heading in for the kill as they wrap a probe into Hunter’s possible tax and foreign lobbying violations, false statements, and other offenses, sources said.
“Melissa’s hankering to return to work but Hunter’s worried about what will happen if she does. She has the patience of a saint, but people do wonder what’s in it for her to stay in this marriage when she’s clearly so unhappy,” said the insider.
Other sources said the documentary filmmaker didn’t realize what she was getting herself into when she wed Biden’s notorious son amid the scandal over his laptop files that shed light on his sleazy drug-fueled sexual antics and triggered questions about a presidential bribery scandal.
“Perhaps she saw herself as Hunter’s savior. She helped him to get sober,” noted a source. While Hunter should be grateful for what she’s done for him, “he takes her for granted,” added the source. “If he’s not being a prince and not treating her like hold, people wonder why she’s sticking around.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter not only has to deal with his marriage problems but he’s still dealing with his ex-stripper lover, who is the mother of his first child, dragging him to court.
The two are currently involved in a fight over their 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts’ last name. The ex-dancer, Lunden Roberts, asked the court to legally change their child’s last name to Biden to have the perks of being connected to a “politically powerful” family.