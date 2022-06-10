TikTok Star Cooper Noriega's Eerie Message About Dying 'Young' Came After He Detailed Substance Abuse & Suicide Attempt

TikTok star Cooper Noriega was transparent about his struggles with substance abuse and a past suicide attempt in the months leading up to his tragic death at 19.

Fans have been left in utter shock after discovering that Noriega was found dead on Thursday in a Los Angeles mall parking lot just hours after posting a video to his 1.8 million followers.

"Who else b thinking they gon die young af," his video was captioned.