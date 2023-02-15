Gavin Newsom Says Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To Culture At Fox News — As ‘Humiliating’ Photo Of The Pair Emerges

California Governor Gavin Newsom believes his ex-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle was a "different person" when the couple was still married and that she only transformed into a right-wing personality after “falling prey” to the culture at Fox News, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Newsom’s surprising comments came earlier this week when he sat for a podcast interview with David Axelrod to discuss the California governor’s former spouse and her roles as a Fox News host, as a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump and as a high-profile right-wing personality in her own right.