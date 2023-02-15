Firing Squads, Hangings, Group Executions — And Even The Guillotine: Donald Trump Polls Advisors On Radical Second Term Agenda According To New Report
New details connected to Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign for the White House indicate the former president is considering bringing back firing squads, group executions and hangings as a means of capital punishment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as Trump’s 2024 campaign continues to pick up steam, at least three sources with knowledge of Trump’s campaign suggest he is also exploring possible ways to highlight his administration’s “lethality” and "help put the fear of God into violent criminals."
According to one source who spoke with Rolling Stone, these possibilities include not only the return of firing squads, group executions, and hangings but also even the guillotine.
Trump’s fascination with capital punishment reportedly goes back at least 30 years when he called for the “Central Park Five” to be executed over allegations they raped and assaulted a jogger in Central Park in April 1989.
Despite Trump’s calls for their executions, the five suspects – made up of five Black and Latino youths – were ultimately exonerated after spending between six and twelve years behind bars.
Even more shocking is the fact Trump ended his first term as president by executing more than four times as many convicts as the federal government had killed in total over the previous 50 years.
According to The Week, the former president also signed an executive order during his final weeks in office that expanded the federal government’s ability to carry out hangings and firings squads as a means of execution.
During his 2024 campaign launch in November, Trump also highlighted his plan to execute "everyone who sells drugs or gets caught selling drugs" should he win the 2024 presidential election.
But while Trump is reportedly polling his advisors on the possibility of bringing back firing squads, group executions, hangings and the guillotine as a means of execution, and while some of his Republican supporters may support the idea, others have condemned the former president for the barbaric idea.
“[The] kind of fascist s--- Republican primary voters love,” said journalist Oliver Willis regarding Trump’s execution plan.
“[Trump] is moderating his stance ahead of 2024, before he just favored summary executions while defiling the bodies,” added Washington Bureau Chief Benjy Sarlin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s potential plan to bring back firing squads, group executions, hangings and the guillotine also comes as the former president is behind in the polls and is currently less favored than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.