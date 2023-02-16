Judge Rules Meghan Markle Doesn’t Have To Turn Over Private Emails With Oprah To Half-Sister In Bitter Court War — For Now
Meghan Markle does not have to hand over her private emails with Oprah Winfrey to her half-sister Samantha as part of their bitter court war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a federal court judge ruled Meghan does not have to produce additional documents for Samantha at this time.
Samantha had demanded all private communications that Meghan had with the media mogul and her team ahead of their 2021 sit-down.
The judge denied a motion brought by Samantha for failing to comply with the court’s order. As a result, the Duchess of Sussex will not have to turn over documents — for now.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Samantha sued Meghan for defamation. She claimed Prince Harry’s wife had been pushing a false narrative about her childhood for years.
Samantha said Meghan has portrayed her story as going from “rags to royal.” However, in her lawsuit, Meghan’s half-sister said this couldn’t be further from the truth.
- Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Claims Duchess Of Sussex Defamed Her To Push Fake 'Rags-To-Riches' Story As Court War Boils Over
- Meghan Markle ‘Fuming’ Over Proposal Her Husband Harry Attend King Charles’ Coronation Without Her, Sources Claim
- Meghan Markle Casts Doubt On Claims She Barely Knew Of Harry's Family With Unearthed Blog Post About Kate Middleton
She said Meghan grew up in elite private schools despite her claims otherwise.
Samantha took issue with Meghan’s interview with Oprah and a 2020 biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Samantha believes Meghan had some role in the book.
During the interview, Meghan told Oprah she was an “only child” which Samantha said was untrue because they shared the same father, Thomas Markle.
Further, Samantha accused Meghan of defaming her when she said Samantha had changed her last name to Markle after her romance with Prince Harry started.
"This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves,” Meghan’s lawyer said when the lawsuit was filed.
Lawyers for the two were in court this week where the judge appeared to be siding with Meghan. During the hearing, he told Samantha’s lawyer he was “struggling” to see how Meghan’s comments defamed Samantha.
The case was taken under advisement and no ruling has been made as of yet.