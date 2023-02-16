Mounting Death Toll: Top Russian Defense Official Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Plunging 160-Feet From High-Rise Building Window
Yet another top Russian official with direct connections to Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has been found dead under mysterious circumstances, RadarOnline.com has learned.
58-year-old Marina Yankina, who until recently served as head of the financial support department of Russia’s Western Military District, was found dead Wednesday after allegedly falling 160 feet out of a high-rise building window in St. Petersburg.
According to the Sun, Yankina was found by locals of the Russian city.
The outlet also reported that the Russian official left a cache of documents on the high-rise balcony before plunging to her death. It was not revealed what those documents were in connection to.
Russia’s Western Military District has since confirmed Yankina’s death, adding she headed the military district until her mysterious passing this week.
Yankina was also believed to be a “key figure” in funding Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine, with some sources suspecting her sudden death may have been in connection to the 70-year-old Russian leader’s failure in battle.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Yankina’s death marks the ninth top Russian official to die under bizarre circumstances since Putin’s war against Ukraine was launched on February 24, 2022.
Major General Vladimir Makarov, 72, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on Monday less than one month after being fired by Putin.
Makarov was reportedly tasked with "combatting extremism" in Russia and allegedly headed a series of witch hunts against the Russian leader’s rivals and anti-Putin journalists.
Magomed Abdulayev, 61, was killed after being run over by a car last month.
Before his death in early January, Abdulayev served as prime minister of the oil-rich Russian city of Makhachkala located on the Caspian Sea. He was also reportedly a close ally of Putin’s.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the mysterious deaths of those top Russian officials closest to Putin have allegedly caused the Russian leader to consider fleeing Russia before he himself is killed in a potentially similar mysterious incident.
According to one former Putin-loyalist-turned-war analyst named Igor Strelkov, the Russian president is “panicking” and has a plan in place to “vanish” should his position as the nation’s leader become compromised.
"Only when the situation becomes critical," Strelkov said earlier this month. “There are several ways [Putin] can vanish.”
“Putin might have the desire to leave, to flee, to leave everything behind,” the former Putin loyalist continued. “According to his psychological type, it is only in this situation that he will, most likely, panic and might simply try to get away to save his own life.”