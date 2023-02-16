WWE Legend Bill Goldberg Trashes Rihanna's 'Horrible' Super Bowl LVII Comeback Performance
WWE icon Bill Goldberg didn't mince words while reflecting on Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, calling it "horrible."
RadarOnline.com has learned the former football player sounded off about RiRi's mashup of hits at the highly anticipated event during his CarCast podcast with Matt "The Motorator" D'Andria.
"I thought Rihanna was frickin' horrible," Goldberg declared on the show, to which D'Andria said he wasn't a fan but wasn't bothered or particularly impressed.
"I was disgusted by it. That's all. Let's just say that. I thought it was horrible," continued Goldberg.
The Motorator said he felt Rihanna's performance lacked flair and was "kind of boring," something that Goldberg agreed with, calling it "the understatement of the year."
D'Andria continued by noting that he is hardly a country fan, but thought Chris Stapleton's heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem was "on point."
Goldberg quipped, "Well, he didn't grab his crotch every 15 seconds."
The wrestler was among the high-profile critics who spoke out about Rihanna's performance, including former President Donald Trump who described it as an "epic fail."
Trump took to his Truth Social platform not long after the singer finished her 13-minute set on a floating stage at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
"Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump tweeted, also slamming her stylist. "This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language."
The Barbadian superstar, who revealed she is expecting baby #2 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky during her halftime show, belted out some of her biggest hits including Diamonds and Bitch Better Have My Money while clad in a monochromatic red jumpsuit.
While she had her fair share of haters, several celebrities also spoke out in support of Rihanna, including Shakira, Halle Bailey, and SZA.
Plus, her performance garnered some mind-blowing ratings.
Rihanna's electric halftime show was reportedly watched by a staggering 118.7 million people, including A$AP who rooted her on from the sidelines.