Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Slams Hollyood Legend, Says She Felt Like 'Orphan Annie' Growing Up

The estranged daughter of legendary actor Jack Nicholson revealed shocking feelings about growing up with a famous father. Now an actress herself, Tessa Gourin said she felt like "orphan Annie" as a child and was not allowed to speak about her dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nicholson has never publicly accepted Gourin, 28, as his biological daughter.

Despite her father's fame and notoriety, the actress was raised by her mother in New York City. After years of being branded the 85-year-old actor's "illegitimate child," Gourin finally addressed the family drama.