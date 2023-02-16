Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Slams Hollyood Legend, Says She Felt Like 'Orphan Annie' Growing Up
The estranged daughter of legendary actor Jack Nicholson revealed shocking feelings about growing up with a famous father. Now an actress herself, Tessa Gourin said she felt like "orphan Annie" as a child and was not allowed to speak about her dad, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nicholson has never publicly accepted Gourin, 28, as his biological daughter.
Despite her father's fame and notoriety, the actress was raised by her mother in New York City. After years of being branded the 85-year-old actor's "illegitimate child," Gourin finally addressed the family drama.
Gourin's mother, Jennine Gourin, was a waitress in NYC when she had a fling with The Shining star. Their brief romance reportedly resulted in Gourin's birth in 1994.
Nicholson has five children with four different women — and Gourin expressed how she wished she could have been labeled a "nepo baby" like other celebrities' famous offsprings.
"From a very young age, my mother told me not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad," Gourin told the Daily Beast. "'I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie's."
Gourin recalled growing up in the Upper East Side with her mom and half-brother. She also reflected on rare father-daughter time with Nicholson, claiming she was never given a "concrete answer" as to why he allegedly shunned her from his life.
"My mom wanted me to have a relationship with him, but he said he wasn’t interested," Gourin said.
While Gourin did not get the one-on-one time that children typically have with their parents, she had the love of acting in common with her father — albeit not necessarily with her mother's approval.
Gourin had a passion for theater at an early age, but her mother would not allow her to become a child actor.
Gourin eventually played parts in her private high school's theater program, which she admitted Nicholson paid for; however, she claimed she wasn't able to fully enjoy the experience because her "home life wasn't great."
Gourin explained that she gave up acting for a short time after high school due to being afraid of how her famous father's influence would be perceived by others, even though the reality was that she did not have a close relationship with Nicholson.
"I was afraid people would think I was tacky or that I was riding off his coattails," Gourin shared. "But this person doesn’t want me in his life, so how would you use that to your benefit?"
Gourin made headlines last year when she called out Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily Rose, after the actress denied her father's career had an impact on her rise to fame.