'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando
Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.
The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his 30-year-old son — Out of the Blue hunk Ray, tipsters tattled.
"Jack's in touch with certain relatives — especially Ray, his protégé, who he's so proud of — but his socializing days are long gone," the insider squealed.
But according to sources, pals worry the once notorious womanizer is mirroring the sad last days of Godfather great Brando.
"Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack's friends are drawing the comparisons," spilled the source. "His kids will visit, but they're his only connection to the world.
"It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore — and that's just sad."
Close friends fear the issue could be much larger, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com last year that many from his inner circle are worried the legendary Hollywood actor is suffering from Dementia.
"Jack and I have been friends for years and he doesn't leave his house anymore... I think his son and daughter are looking after him now,” a pal of the three-time Oscar winner revealed in September 2021.
"The Mulholland Drive community is pretty close-knit, and they are all worried about him. Physically he is fine — but his mind is gone. It's really sad to see such a super talented actor, like Jack, go out this way," the pal continued.
Nicholson's last appeared in the 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know starring Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson. Friends told us in 2018 that he was stepping away from acting due to memory loss.
"There is a simple reason behind his decision — it's memory loss. Jack has memory issues and can no longer remember the lines being asked of him," the insider said at the time.