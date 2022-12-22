‘Who Are You?’: Kate Moss’ Sister Lottie Deletes Twitter After Being Torn To Shreds After Defending Herself & Other Nepo Babies
Kate Moss’ sister Lottie's defense of "nepo babies" — including herself — ended with her being attacked and her Twitter account being deleted, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lottie, 24, decided to go off on a Twitter rant as the topic of nepo babies — children of famous parents who have been given incredible opportunities because of their name — became a hot topic after New York Magazine published a cover article on the boom in Hollywood.
Lottie, whose sister is one of the most famous supermodels to have ever existed, didn’t enjoy the conversation being had and went off.
“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful — obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish it.”
The backlash over her statement was quick. “I can see why you’d think that nepotism isn’t a massive advantage given that Kate Moss is your sister and yet you haven’t managed to do anything with that.”
Another said, “living proof that nepotism and name recognition do not confer expertise, wisdom, or intelligence, but mediocrity and embarrassment.” The individual added, “not to mention that your tweet is extremely contradictory. “life isn't fair" and "if you put your mind to something you can accomplish" If life isn't fair, as you said, then putting your mind to something still may not work out, lol."
One user posted a link to an old interview that Lottie did and captioned it, “It's weird because in this video, @LottieMoss literally says she always got jobs through Kate and that she never really worked for anything -- was all just handed to her.”
“Damn even nepotism couldn't make you successful,” joked another. “Your claim to fame is going to literally be how embarrassing this tweet is,” said another person unimpressed with the tweet.
“I didn’t know you existed until 2 minutes ago,” revealed another person who caught the tweet. Others criticized her writing, “Yikes. For many this is their first introduction to you and this is how you choose to do it. A choice! Good luck to you. I hope everything works out how you want it to.”