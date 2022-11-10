Kate Moss Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction After Sparking Concern With Slurred Speech
Talk about a money shot! Kate Moss gave the paparazzi quite the show when her low-cut dress exposed one of her breasts. The 48-year-old supermodel appeared unbothered as she continued to turn the sidewalk into her private runway despite the blunder on Wednesday night in London.
In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the fashion icon seemed completely unaware — or simply didn't care — about the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.
The fashion faux pas happened as Moss was leaving the private member's club Lou Lou's in the early morning hours. Turning heads in a risqué chain-like dress that already exposed her black underwear, the model gave more than she bargained for when she reached for her gal pal's arm.
Moss' dangerously low-plunging dress fell to one side, revealing her braless bust. Instead of fumbling with her garment to cover herself up, the catwalk queen held her head high and just kept walking as the shutterbugs flashed away.
She continued to flash the paparazzi for quite some time before she caught on, laughed, and threw over her jacket.
It was a long night for Moss, who started the party by hosting an event for Diet Coke's 40-year anniversary. She then hit up two members-only clubs in the city before going to an after-party at a friend's home around 2:30 AM.
Her wild night mixed with her nonchalant wardrobe slip adds to the bizarre behavior Moss has displayed lately.
As RadarOnline.com reported, fans grew concerned when Moss took the stage at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards and slurred through her speech earlier this month.
Moss' job was to present YSL's Anthony Vaccarello with the Fashion Innovator award, but her jittery movements and sloppy introduction made headlines.
Fumbling through her words, fans grew concerned that she might be back to her old partying ways.
When someone questioned if she was on drugs, another person responded, "I think so too but I don't want to make any assumptions or accusations."
RadarOnline.com reached out to Moss' rep for comment.