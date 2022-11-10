Kate Moss Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction After Sparking Concern With Slurred Speech

Talk about a money shot! Kate Moss gave the paparazzi quite the show when her low-cut dress exposed one of her breasts. The 48-year-old supermodel appeared unbothered as she continued to turn the sidewalk into her private runway despite the blunder on Wednesday night in London.

In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the fashion icon seemed completely unaware — or simply didn't care — about the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.