'I Feel Her Heart Beating From Here': Kate Moss Sparks Concern By 'Slurring' Words During WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards Speech
Fans expressed their concerns for supermodel Kate Moss after she appeared to slur her words while taking the podium at the 2022 Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Moss was there to present YSL's Anthony Vaccarello with this year's Fashion Innovator award at New York's Museum of Modern Art, sounding jittery and out of breath as she clutched to the stand and took random pauses.
"Good evening, ladies and gentlemen," she began. "Anthony and I have worked together for — years." Moss, who kept a low voice as she did the honor, continued her speech after glancing down at her phone.
"Since he started at Saint Laurent, I could recognize his instinct for fashion. And — I wanted to be part of that," she told the audience. "I'm honored to be part of his Saint Laurent family and to be his friend."
Moss was seemingly barely able to mutter the words as she concluded the brief speech: "I'm honored to present Anthony Vaccarello with the — Innovator of the h–award."
One social media user speculated if she was on drugs via Twitter, while another chimed in with, "I think so too but I don't want to make any assumptions or accusations."
"I feel her heart beating through her chest from here," another tweeted. Meanwhile, others wondered if she had just forgotten her words and became nervous.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Moss' rep for comment.
Previously labeled as "Cocaine Kate" and "The Tank" for how much Vodka she could drink, Moss has been reportedly sober for four years.
Moss spoke about feeling like a scapegoat back in 2005 after a newspaper ran front-page photos of her allegedly doing cocaine.
"I felt sick and was quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs, so for them to focus on me and try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical," she said during a recent interview, according to The Guardian.
Moss kept her daughter, but did lose business deals at the time.
When questioned why she issued a public apology, Moss explained, "I kind of had to apologize really because if people were looking up to me, I had to apologize."