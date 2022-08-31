Say What? Kate Moss Recalls Pulling Her First Diamond Necklace From Then-Boyfriend Johnny Depp's Backside

Moss and Depp were Hollywood's "It" couple from 1994 until their breakup in 1998. Their relationship was recently dragged into the actor's $100 million defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard over her claims that she was a survivor of domestic violence.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Moss defended Depp in her deposition by debunking the longstanding rumor that he pushed her down the stairs after a heated screaming match — however, in a recent interview, the model had a different story to tell about her romance with the Pirates of The Caribbean star.