Johnny Depp's Supermodel Ex Kate Moss Set To Testify In Amber Heard Trial — After Courtroom Fist-Bumping Moment Fuels Theories

Johnny Depp's former flame Kate Moss will finally share her side of the story as she is set to testify this week in his $100 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Wednesday, the model, 48, is scheduled to appear via video link in the Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom, the New York Post reported on Monday.

Depp's team previously ignited speculation that it could be in their favor for Moss to take the stand. The Black Mass actor's lead lawyer fist-bumped the other attorney's after Heard, 36, name-dropped Moss while testifying in early May.