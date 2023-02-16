Kevin Costner’s Outrageous Filming Demands Put Unfinished Episodes Of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 In Jeopardy
Kevin Costner has refused to shoot for longer than a week to finish his remaining Yellowstone episodes but that has led to a scramble behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to production revealed that Costner has refused to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. The crew is scheduled to return to filming in March for part two of season two.
However, Costner, who appears more focused on shooting a film titled Horizon, originally told producers he would shoot 65 days. The actor reduced that down to 50 days for part one of season two.
Costner told producers he would only shoot for a week to finish out the remaining episodes. However, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the March shooting date is up in the air and is “looking increasingly doubtful.”
The outlet said the issues created by Costner’s demand could “end prematurely.” However, another source said that Costner’s exit would not cause the show to end immediately.
As we previously reported, the show’s creator Taylor Sheridan has been working overtime to keep Yellowstone moving forward despite Costner’s apparent desire to leave.
Sources revealed that Sheridan and Paramount+ are close to finalizing a deal with Matthew McConaughey to take over as the lead for the show.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, aside from his other work projects, Costner’s wife has been urging him to leave Yellowstone for months.
A source said Christine Baumgartner wants Costner to spend more time at home with their family.
Last year, an insider said, "It's really knocked a hole in their family life," said a source. "The show is such a mega-hit; producers want it to go on forever! However, Christine wants her husband to hang up his cowboy hat, with an insider saying her patience is starting to fray.
"She wants a firm commitment this is his last season — or he might have to hit the dusty trail!" the insider added.
Earlier this month, a rep for the network told the outlet said, “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”