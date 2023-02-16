Shocking Security Camera Footage Captures Violent Moment Two Suspects Attempt To Steal ATM From Washington Gas Station
Washington State police are reportedly searching for two suspects caught on security camera footage attempting to steal an ATM machine from a closed gas station, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The shocking incident reportedly took place in Blaine, Washington earlier this month when two unidentified male suspects appear on camera pulling up to a closed 76 gas station at approximately 4:30 AM in a stolen Jeep Cherokee.
In the startling security camera footage, which has since been exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, one of the passengers is captured climbing out of the stolen vehicle before attaching a tow strap to the SUV.
Moments later, after attaching the other end of the tow strap to the door handle of the gas station’s convenience store, the second suspect drives the jeep Cherokee away from the convenience store door – breaking the door’s lock and allowing the suspects to access the gas station’s ATM.
The two wanted suspects then manage to pull the ATM out of the store, at which point they use their red SUV in a desperate attempt to break open the ATM’s cash compartment.
After several failed attempts to break open the machine, the two still unidentified suspects come to their senses and flee the scene of the crime.
According to REELZ’s On Patrol: Live’s Sean “Sticks” Larkin, one of the suspects has been described as a white male between his 30s and 40s with a mustache.
The second suspect has also been described as a white male but in his 40s or 50s with gray hair.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Major League Wrestlers Willie Mack & Calvin Tankman Go Toe To Toe In Match That Takes Them Outside Wrestling Ring
- Georgia Mom Asks For Help Finding Two Suspects Wanted For Gang-Related Murder Of Her 22-Year-Old Autistic Son
- Major League Wrestling Champs Real1 & Jacob Fatu Battle For Family Honor During Altercation In Between Matches
U.S. Marshalls reported that both suspects likely have violent criminal histories highlighted by violent and irrational behavior that sometimes involves firearms and narcotics sales.
On Patrol: Live instructs viewers to call The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office at 1-360-778-6663 and reference case #23A01773 with any information on the two suspects seen in the video.
On Patrol: Live airs Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.
Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at reelz.com/get-reelz/