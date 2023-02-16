Sam Smith Lambasted As 'Evil' By Angry Heckler Who Confronts Singer After 'Satanic' Grammy Awards Performance Sparks Backlash
Sam Smith faced verbal abuse while out and about in New York City amid backlash over their Grammy Awards performance, RadarOnline.com has learned, with a woman publicly lambasting the singer as "evil."
The Unholy hitmaker, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, tried to keep a low profile as she yelled out loudly that Smith "belongs in hell."
In the viral 27-second clip, she labeled Smith a "demonic twisted sick b------."
"Leave the kids alone ya sick f-----," the woman with an Irish accent shouted, spewing obscenities as she called Smith "a pedophile" and accused them of "grooming the kids."
Meanwhile, another person chimed in claiming Smith is in "the Illuminati."
The British crooner ignored the remarks, instead walking away during the encounter and never acknowledging the woman who continued to scream as they left.
Smith has been at the center of controversy following a fiery performance alongside Kim Petras at the star-studded event, during which they wore a hat fashioned with devil horns while performing against a backdrop of red lighting and dancers in metal cages.
After the show, at least 18 complaints were filed against CBS and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) due to many feeling the performance glorified Satan and anti-Christian beliefs.
"Satanic evil full blasted on a TV that teens and young adults are influenced by. This was not an award show at all. More like a Satanic Mass," one complaint read, while another stated, "I will be canceling my television service due to this."
Meanwhile, politicians also spoke out about the Grammy performance.
Senator Ted Cruz tweeted, "This ... is ... evil."
GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was disturbed by the imagery as well.
"The Grammy's featured Sam Smith's demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer," she wrote. "And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work."
Drama stirred up yet again when the dynamic duo hit the stage at the 2023 Brit Awards. U.K. broadcasting regulator Offcom revealed they received more than 100 complaints, while neither performer has responded to the controversy at this time.
Meanwhile, Smith has also yet to speak out about the street incident in West Village while some fans have rallied in their support, claiming the woman went too far.
"What people don't realize with trans non-binary people in the UK is it's happening in the street," they previously told Apple Beats 1's Zane Lowe. "So, that was the hardest part, I think, was being at home in the UK and having people shouting at me in the street. Someone spat at me in the street. It's crazy."