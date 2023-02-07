Megyn Kelly Laughs At Sam Smith's 'Devil-Themed' Grammy Performance, Mocks Dr. Jill Biden & Pandemic Heroes
Megyn Kelly took aim at pop singer Sam Smith's recent performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards on the latest episode of her SiriusXM talk show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 52-year-old former NBC News host laughed at Smith's Grammy dance number, which featured devil-imagery before she mocked First Lady Jill Biden, who also appeared on the telecast.
"I think that Sam Smith is trolling the right," Kelly's guest said during the chat. "Because the thing is, we're saying this is all demons, this is a Demonic cause, they're all into BDSM and the Devil."
"Based on his nipple tassels in his latest video, I think he likes attention," Kelly's guest said.
Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Megyn Kelly RIPS Don Lemon Over Kaitlan Collins Fight, Says She Would've Had Him FIRED If He 'Screamed' At Her
- Megyn Kelly SLAMS Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes For 'Massive PR Mistake' After They Cut Ties With ABC Following Secret Affair
- 'Get A Real MD': Megyn Kelly Mocks First Lady Jill Biden After She Was Referred To As Doctor During NFL Game
Kelly then rolled a clip from Smith's music video and she claimed to be "more disturbed" by it than the scandalous Grammy number.
"First of all, if you are a man you do not need nipple covers," Kelly said of Smith's outfit. "What are you doing with nipple covers? Nothing coming out of that nipple that you need to cover."
Kelly stated that she did not "really think it was about Devil worship" but rather a "middle finger to Christians" after Smith's past comments on being "accepted."
Interestingly, as noted at the end of that performance, one of the sponsors of the studded award show was Pfizer — the pharmaceutical giant which distributed vaccines used to protect people against COVID-19 — sparking more outcry from viewers.
The rant was far from over as Kelly and her guest switched topics to bash the First Lady.
Kelly was asked for her thoughts on Jill's cameo at the award show, which revived Kelly's rant against the PhD-holding First Lady being called a Doctor.
"Oh Doctor Jill!" Kelly exclaimed. "She got a standing ovation — even without them calling her doctor!"
"See Jill, you can do it," Kelly added as she clapped for the First Lady. "You don't need the honorarium everywhere you go."