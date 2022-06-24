Lily-Rose Depp Gets Back To Business Hours Before Dad's Ex Amber Heard's Nearly $8.4 Million Judgment Is FINALIZED

Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose, treated fans to behind-the-scenes snaps shared by her costar Troye Sivan as they appeared to film their edgy new series, The Idol.

The 23-year-old and Sivan were both cast in The Weeknd's highly anticipated show, with a plot centered around a self-help guru and leader of a cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.