Misunderstood? Johnny Depp Sells Lily-Rose NFTs, 'Cunning' Label Not What It Seems

Depp drew the portraits and wrote the words themselves as separate pieces, which are featured on some other images as well.

"When working with the NFT team, that art was then randomized and edited to create thousands of individual and unique pieces that stem from the same underlying pieces. The pictures of Lily-Rose with those specific words are an unfortunate coincidence of the randomization and we are working through our options to try to get them removed as quickly as possible," an insider close to Depp told Radar.

"To be clear — this was, in no way, a message from Johnny to his daughter, who he loves and adores."