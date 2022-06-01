All Smiles! Vanessa Paradis Steps Out In Paris As Ex Johnny Depp's Trial Deliberations Are Underway

Last week, Moss squashed rumors that she was pushed down a staircase by Depp, setting the record straight after Heard, 36, brought up the alleged incident on the witness stand.

Depp and his ex-wife are patiently awaiting a verdict after he filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit over a 2018 op-ed that Heard did for the Washington Post, describing herself as a victim of domestic violence.

The Aquaman actress countersued and a six-week trial began in April. As of now, jury deliberations are still underway.