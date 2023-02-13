Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Trashes Christian Group’s $20 Million Super Bowl Commercials That ‘Make Facism Look Benign’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez trashed the group behind ads by conservatives that played during the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, the Super Bowl broadcasted something unexpected—two Christian advertisements as part of a campaign called ‘He Gets Us.’
The ads were funded partly by the family behind Hobby Lobby, other Christian groups, and anonymous donors.
The campaign spent $20 million to spread the message of Jesus and showed him as someone who had empathy for immigrants and the poor. One ad showed black-and-white images of migrants fleeing their homes.
The ad said the story was about Jesus, his mother Mary, and her husband Joseph. The ad ends with text appearing on the screen that reads, “He gets us. All of us.”
The He Gets Us campaign launched in March 2022. Those behind it plan on spending over $2 billion in the next several years.
AOC made it clear she was no fan of the ads. "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
AOC’s followers supported her message with one writing, “If Jesus can afford to advertise during the Super Bowl, he can afford to pay taxes.”
Another asked, “Jesus spent more than 7 million dollars on that. Does Jesus pay taxes?”
Others attacked AOC’s criticism writing, “It’s sad to see when you find people spreading the word of god and you have to find some way to be divisive about it. We need God back in this country and you hate that it’s the one thing can could bring us all together in an instant.”
While another said, “You actually missed the mark on this one. That ad was in opposition of the Christian nationalism that is eating away at our country.”
One individual, who was not a fan of AOC, wrote, “Satan appears to be more your flavor.” Another critic wrote, “That's your take from a great Super Bowl ad reminding us of the truth, universal to all religions and all wisdom, that hate is bad? Are you serious? You have jumped the shark. Presumably, an intern is writing your tweets while you wear a fancy dress to a Super Bowl ball.”
During the game, AOC also took time to criticize Elon Musk for hanging out with FOX Corp. head Rupert Murdoch.