Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Under Investigation By House Ethics Committee
New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Committee of Ethics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The House Committee of Ethics revealed that an inquiry had been opened related to Ocasio-Cortez, 33, on December 7 but did not elaborate further on the details of the purpose of the investigation.
The committee announced that a course of action in regard to the investigation into the 33-year-old Democrat would be provided after the committee convened for its upcoming session, which is scheduled to take place sometime in early 2023.
Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, drew attention to her campaign after she candidly spoke to constituents and followers on her social media platform.
Since she won her campaign for New York's 14th District representative in 2019, AOC has been largely viewed as the future of the Democrat party.
The House Committee’s acting chairwoman, Rep. Susan Wild, a fellow Democrat from Pennsylvania, and Ranking Member, Michael Guest, a Republican from Mississippi, issued a statement in regard to the inquiry announcement.
Rep. Wild and Rep. Guest clarified that the disclosure of the investigation into AOC, “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the committee.”
While no further details were provided, it's not the first time the politician has been in hot water. AOC was previously slapped with an ethics complaint after she attended the 2021 Met Gala in New York.
AOC issued a statement after the complaint was filed about the MET Gala.
“New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public,” AOC said. “I was one of several in attendance on this evening.”
In November, fellow New York Democrat Representative Carolyn Maloney was accused of using her office to solicit an invitation to the infamous Met Gala.
Rep. Maloney denied the accusation.