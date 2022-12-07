Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Under Investigation By House Ethics Committee

New York Democrat Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House Committee of Ethics, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The House Committee of Ethics revealed that an inquiry had been opened related to Ocasio-Cortez, 33, on December 7 but did not elaborate further on the details of the purpose of the investigation.

The committee announced that a course of action in regard to the investigation into the 33-year-old Democrat would be provided after the committee convened for its upcoming session, which is scheduled to take place sometime in early 2023.

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, drew attention to her campaign after she candidly spoke to constituents and followers on her social media platform.

Since she won her campaign for New York's 14th District representative in 2019, AOC has been largely viewed as the future of the Democrat party.