NY Rep. Carolyn Maloney Is Being Investigated For Alleged Solicitation Of Met Gala Tickets

Fashion faux pas alert! New York Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney is finding out the true cost of a Met Gala invite. The congresswoman for New York's 12th District is being probed by ethics investigators for potentially violating the House of Representatives rules and federal law after she allegedly solicited tickets to the famed fashion gala in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.

From 2003 to 2011, Maloney secured $2.75 million in federal funding for the museum — and in March 2020, the rep led a city delegation that requested $4 billion in federal funds for the Met and other museums to combat COVID-19 financial losses.

Maloney, 76, has been accused of using her political sway and office to garner 2016 Met Gala tickets — and investigators allegedly have the receipts that support their claim.