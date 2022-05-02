Met Gala 2022: Behold The Best, Worst & Wackiest Styles On Fashion's Biggest Night
Hit or miss! If there's one thing for certain, it's that stars went all out while dressing up for this year's Gilded Glamour theme at the 2022 Met Gala.
Attendees were asked to "embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," so fans were expecting plenty of over-the-top looks. And the A-listers definitely delivered on Monday, putting their own flair on the iconic styles spanning from 1870 to 1890 while hitting the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Tonight, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King will be serving as hosts for the celeb-filled fashion event.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the best, worst and wackiest ensembles.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Best)
The expectant couple turned heads when they made their entrance. Joe looked suave in a black and white suit with an attached train while Sophie channeled her inner Sansa Stark in a flowing black gown that put her baby bump on display.
Vanessa Hudgens (Best)
Calling all fashionistas! The actress left little to the imagination in a sheer black gown that accentuated her figure. She completed her look with a sleek up 'do and sparkling accessories.
Emma Stone (Best)
The Easy A star opted for a simple and understated look, putting her legs on display in a white dress featuring a plunging neckline.
Eileen Gu (Worst)
Although she did look stunning while posing for photos in her leather black dress and platform heels, some fans were hoping to see more va-va-voom from the freestyle skier.
Chloë Grace Moretz (Worst)
Onlookers appreciated the 5th Wave star switching up the sartorial displays with her look, but many felt she missed the mark in her white bellbottom pants, ruffled top and silver collared jacket.
Gemma Chan (Wackiest)
Couture faux pas? Not everybody was feeling her ensemble, but the Crazy Rich Asians actress still commanded the red carpet in her bold gown.
Janelle Monáe (Best)
The singer stole the show when she hit the scene in her figure-hugging Ralph Lauren gown with a glamorous headdress.
Chloe Kim (Wackiest)
The snowboarder and two-time Olympic gold medalist was the center of attention in her white ballroom gown featuring a feathered design.
Cynthia Erivo (Best)
The Wicked star set the bar high in an angelic white lace gown with a feathered train.
Sabrina Carpenter (Best)
If you got it, flaunt it! The Girl Meets World actress oozed old Hollywood glamour in her shimmering gold and silver set.
Teyana Taylor (Wackiest)
If anybody can pull off a wacky look, its Teyana and she proved that to be true in her eye-catching blue number at the 2022 Met Gala.