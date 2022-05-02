Met Gala 2022: Behold The Best, Worst & Wackiest Styles On Fashion's Biggest Night

Hit or miss! If there's one thing for certain, it's that stars went all out while dressing up for this year's Gilded Glamour theme at the 2022 Met Gala.

Attendees were asked to "embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," so fans were expecting plenty of over-the-top looks. And the A-listers definitely delivered on Monday, putting their own flair on the iconic styles spanning from 1870 to 1890 while hitting the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Tonight, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Regina King will be serving as hosts for the celeb-filled fashion event.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the best, worst and wackiest ensembles.