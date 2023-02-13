Elon Musk Caught Cozying Up To Rupert Murdoch & Daughter Elisabeth In 'Billionaire's Box' At Super Bowl

Elon Musk was spotted hanging with and cozying up to Rupert Murdoch during this year’s Super Bowl over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, Musk was spotted sitting alongside fellow billionaire and media mogul Murdoch, Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth and Murdoch’s girlfriend Ann-Lesley Smith in the “billionaire’s box” at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.