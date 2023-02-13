Elon Musk Caught Cozying Up To Rupert Murdoch & Daughter Elisabeth In 'Billionaire's Box' At Super Bowl
Elon Musk was spotted hanging with and cozying up to Rupert Murdoch during this year’s Super Bowl over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday night, as the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LVII, Musk was spotted sitting alongside fellow billionaire and media mogul Murdoch, Murdoch’s daughter Elisabeth and Murdoch’s girlfriend Ann-Lesley Smith in the “billionaire’s box” at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
According to Musk, he and Murdoch discussed “Dogecoin” – the “meme coin” cryptocurrency regularly touted by the 51-year-old Tesla founder and new Twitter CEO.
But while the two billionaires appeared to enjoy their time watching this year’s Super Bowl together, both Musk and Murdoch came under fire after a video of them sitting side-by-side was shared on social media during the game.
“The announcers call Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch brilliant then immediately declare WHY they called Murdoch brilliant,” tweeted one Fox News critic on Sunday night. “Good to know the owner of this platform is hobnobbing with the head a right-wing propaganda machine.”
“Politically independent or fascist?” the user added.
“Super Bowl in USA, and guess who’s watching together in the stadium?” wrote another surprised Twitter user. “Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch & his daughter Elisabeth Murdoch.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this was not the first time Musk came under fire for cozying up with a high-profile individual during a major sporting event.
In December, during the World Cup final between Argentina and France in Qatar, Musk was caught interacting with a sanctioned pro-Putin Russian TV presenter named Nailya Asker-Zade.
"Argentina beat France on penalties in the World Cup final,” Asker-Zade wrote alongside a photo of her and Musk smiling together. “I agree with Elon Musk's assessment of the match: 'A duel in the desert. A better game could not have been wished for.'”
“I saw how he shared his emotions about what is happening on the field on his Twitter," she continued alongside another photo of the pair together. "I also have a lot of bright emotions — I will tell you soon."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Musk and Murdoch’s time together was not the only surprise to come during this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday night.
Both Musk and the 91-year-old News Corporation CEO watched on as Rihanna – who officially announced she is pregnant with her second child – performed an explosive 13-minute performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
According to Daily Mail, Sunday night was also not the first time Musk and the Murdoch family have been acquainted.
James Murdoch, Rupert’s 50-year-old son, sits on the board of directors for Tesla and recently defended Musk in connection to a lawsuit against the Tesla founder over a controversial tweet made in 2018 that suggested executives from a Saudi Arabia wealth fund were privately funding Tesla.