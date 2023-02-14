Fans Call For Terry Bradshaw To Be Fired After He 'Fat-Shamed' Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Andy Reid
Legendary NFL player and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw faced backlash over his post-game comments to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, after his team won the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reid, 64, was celebrating his team's Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles when Bradshaw, 74, made cruel jokes about his size.
The 74-year-old was criticized for telling the NFL coach to "waddle over here" for his post-game interview.
With four Super Bowl wins under his belt as a player, Bradshaw was more than accustomed to the moment Reid and his Chiefs experienced Sunday night — which made his controversial comments to the head coach more out-of-line to viewers at home.
"Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here," Bradshaw called out to Reid amid the frenzy of victory. "Come on, waddle over here."
After he summoned the head coach, Bradshaw told Reid to "have a cheeseburger on us" before he poked fun at his age and remarked that Reid was "getting on in years."
In the past Reid has not been shy about his stature, however, the broadcaster's remarks came across to many as bullying.
Bradshaw's cheeseburger line was possibly a reference to Reid's commentary after he won Super Bowl 54 in 2019, also with the Chiefs.
When Reid was asked after his 2014 win how he was going to celebrate, the joyful head coach replied "the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen... might be a double."
While the sports broadcaster may have attempted to make a reference to Reid's past comments, viewers did not take to the remark lightly.
"The microphone needs to be ripped out of Terry’s hand for the way he disrespected Coach Reid last night. He offered nothing to postgame at all. Zero," one Twitter user wrote about Bradshaw.
Other Twitter users chimed in and echoed similar sentiments that referred to the former NFL player turned broadcaster as "embarrassing" and "shameful."
"The amount of fat-shaming and ageism on behalf of Terry Bradshaw is disgusting," read another viewer's comment, according to the Daily Mail.
Many called for Bradshaw to be fired over his conduct.
"Why does @NFLonFOX continue to allow Terry Bradshaw to interview owners, coaches, and players after games? He has NO clue on how to conduct an interview and acts like an idiot on the stage," read one tweet from an outraged viewer.
"Worst interview ever maybe! And Coach Reid handled it as if he was dealing with a child. Courteous and gracious as always," read a reply to the tweet that called out Fox Sports network.
"I'd really like to stop seeing Terry Bradshaw anywhere near a national audience," one Twitter user put it simply.