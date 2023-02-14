Fans Call For Terry Bradshaw To Be Fired After He 'Fat-Shamed' Kansas City Chiefs' Coach Andy Reid

Legendary NFL player and sports broadcaster Terry Bradshaw faced backlash over his post-game comments to Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, after his team won the Super Bowl, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Reid, 64, was celebrating his team's Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles when Bradshaw, 74, made cruel jokes about his size.

The 74-year-old was criticized for telling the NFL coach to "waddle over here" for his post-game interview.