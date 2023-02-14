Best Actress Nominee Andrea Riseborough Blows Off Oscars Luncheon After Grassroots Campaign Controversy

"Andrea is in production on The Palace in Europe and was unable to travel to Los Angeles given her shooting schedule," a rep shared in a statement on Riseborough's behalf. "There were many other nominees who were unable to attend as well."

It has since been confirmed that Riseborough will not be stripped of her nomination for the independent drama To Leslie following a review of campaign procedures.

"The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded. However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly," Academy CEO Bill Kramer shared in an update.