Wackiest Oscar Gowns Ever! See Failed Fashion Of The Past Before Tonight's Show Bjork and others have laid an egg on the red carpet.

Tonight’s 92nd annual Academy Awards are sure to be the biggest celebrity fashion parade of the year, but in the past, the prestigious show has been marred by bizarre outfits!

Last year’s ceremony featured such stars as Kacey Musgraves and Sarah Paulson in poufy gowns that should have stayed in their closets.

Singer Bjork‘s infamous “swan” dress from the 2001 Oscars, complete with an egg at her feet, is the most extreme example of a fashion no-no, but many believe she meant it as a joke.

Other stars, such as Lady Gaga sporting long red gloves in 2015 that looked appropriate for washing dishes, likely just wanted to look fashion forward.

Cher‘s 1988 Academy Awards headdress paired with a midriff-baring dress was polarizing, with some fans thinking it was over the top and others praising her daring.

“As you can see, I did receive my Academy booklet on how to dress like a serious actress,” she deadpanned into the microphone about her ensemble at the time.

Today, most celebrities use stylists to help them get Oscar-ready.

But that might not have been the case back in 2006 for model/actress Lauren Hutton, who actually wore a fanny pack on the red carpet with her pantsuit!

“My Heart Will Go On” singer Celine Dion is known for following her own fashion drum, and in 1991, she made an odd statement in a white tuxedo with a jaunty hat and sunglasses.

Another hitmaker, country star Faith Hill, looked like a rainbow popsicle in her ghastly 2002 Oscars dress.

Gwyneth Paltrow shocked onlookers in 2002 by wearing a black sleeveless gown which was sheer on top, revealing she wasn’t wearing a bra.

She accentuated her shocking Heidi-meet-goth look with ghoulish eye makeup that just made things worse.

Watch tonight’s Oscars on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre to see what the wild 2020 outfits are. In the meantime, scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on unforgettable past monstrosities.