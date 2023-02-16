Hiding Something? President Biden's Annual Physical Will Not Include Cognitive Test As Critics Suggest Results Will Be 'Sugarcoated'
President Joe Biden is set to undergo his annual Presidential physical exam on Thursday, but critics of the Democrat leader are concerned about cognitive tests being left out, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In 2021, Biden became the oldest president elected at the age of 79. Thursday's exam will mark his second presidential physical in office, however, critics and Republican lawmakers have called for a cognitive test to be performed, in addition to the exam's routine physical, colonoscopy, and neurological portions.
President Biden was no stranger to criticism regarding his age. He has often been called out on his track record of forgetting names, information, and other fumbles at the podium.
Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley floated the idea of lawmakers being given competency tests if they're over age 75 in office.
With so much concern surrounding the president's mental capabilities, critics and medical experts warned that Biden's annual physical exam would be "sugarcoated" — and would likely not include cognitive testing.
According to the Daily Mail, Barack Obama's former physician, Ronny Jackson, made a request that is likely to be ignored.
Jackson, who is now a congressman from Texas, called for a cognitive abilities exam to be performed — and asked that the full results of the president's physical be released to the American public.
"The majority of Americans think Biden is cognitively impaired," Congressman Jackson tweeted ahead of the physical exam. "He MUST get a cognitive exam with today’s physical exam, and he must release the FULL RESULTS."
Unfortunately for Jackson and those who supported his statement, the physical does not include a cognitive portion and never has.
Another former physician for the Obama struck down the hope for a new portion of the exam to be added for Biden — and warned that the White House would likely "sugarcoat" Thursday's results.
"You're not going to learn anything. They sugarcoat these things," Dr. David Scheiner told the Washington Examiner. "By the time he completes [a second term], he'll be 86 years old; I don't care if he's in perfect health now."
Obama's ex-doctor continued on Biden's age versus future released results from the annual physical.
"I don't care if he's in perfect health now — which, I can't believe he's in perfect health. He's had too many things in his past history," the doctor continued. "It worries me that he is aging. If I look at him, he's not a young 80."