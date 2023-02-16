Hiding Something? President Biden's Annual Physical Will Not Include Cognitive Test As Critics Suggest Results Will Be 'Sugarcoated'

President Joe Biden is set to undergo his annual Presidential physical exam on Thursday, but critics of the Democrat leader are concerned about cognitive tests being left out, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2021, Biden became the oldest president elected at the age of 79. Thursday's exam will mark his second presidential physical in office, however, critics and Republican lawmakers have called for a cognitive test to be performed, in addition to the exam's routine physical, colonoscopy, and neurological portions.