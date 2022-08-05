The FBI received upwards of 4,500 sexual misconduct tips against Brett Kavanaugh when they conducted their initial “background check” into the Supreme Court justice, Radar has confirmed.

FBI Assistant Director Jill Tyson, in a June 30 letter to Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Chris Coons (D-DE), revealed the FBI received thousands of tips in 2018 connected to then-Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh and sexual assault allegations against him.