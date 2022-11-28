'Everybody Has Their Own Agenda': Kate Gosselin's Estranged Son Collin Says They Have No Relationship, Reality TV 'Tore' His Family Apart
Kate and Jon Gosselin's 18-year-old son Collin revealed growing up in the limelight caused him to deal with a lot of trials and tribulations that other children never had to face, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Collin is now an adult and said that his relationship with his mother is still estranged years after he was sent to an institution for alleged behavioral issues in 2016.
"Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down," he said during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Jon was granted full custody of both Collin and his sister Hannah in 2018. The twins Mady and Cara have since gone off to college, while Kate relocated from Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, with children Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah.
The Gosselin brood rose to fame while being featured on two Discovery Health specials in 2005 and 2006.
They went on to land their own reality series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, the next year. The first two seasons of the show aired on Discovery Health before it transitioned over to TLC.
"I think it tore us apart," Collin shared about his time in front of the camera. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye."
Detailing his past disagreements with Kate, the Pennsylvania resident said it "was worse than what you would say the average teenage kid goes through with their parent."
"I came to the conclusion that everybody has their own agenda, you know?" Collin claimed. "My mom had her own agenda, and I don't know exactly what that was. But I was put in a tough spot and my agenda was to make it out on top of that tough spot."
As for whether or not Collin anticipates a reconciliation with his estranged mother, he revealed that would be ideal, adding, "It's unfortunate that we didn't have a relationship. I think every son wants to have a relationship with their mom."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kate for comment.