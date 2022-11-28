'Everybody Has Their Own Agenda': Kate Gosselin's Estranged Son Collin Says They Have No Relationship, Reality TV 'Tore' His Family Apart

"Even before [being] there, I don't think we had much of a relationship and I think that just kept tearing it even more down," he said during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jon was granted full custody of both Collin and his sister Hannah in 2018. The twins Mady and Cara have since gone off to college, while Kate relocated from Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, with children Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah.

The Gosselin brood rose to fame while being featured on two Discovery Health specials in 2005 and 2006.