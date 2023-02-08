Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘The View’ Co-Stars Fuming Over Her Foul Behavior On Set: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg’s co-stars on The View have been left fuming by the EGOT winner’s behavior on set, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation revealed that Whoopi’s flatulence problem has been grossing out her queasy co-hosts.
The 67-year-old TV personality shocked everyone when she appeared to toot during a Jan. 25 segment after spilling her water on the table and all over Sara Haines’ pants.
After being spooked by the loud noise, Sara, Sunny Hostin, and a giggling Alyssa Farah Griffin had difficulty carrying on the conversation while Joy Behar looked thoroughly disgusted by the ill wind.
“It’s been an issue for a while,” said a show insider. “The ladies will be talking about a serious subject on air when, poof, they hear a sudden noise and they’re assailed by a foul smell.”
“It always seems to come from Whoopi’s end of the table, although she refuses to acknowledge she dealt it!” said a source.
Insiders said Joy already gets the brunt of fans’ comments for her rude behavior, but she refuses to take the fall for being the one responsible for the gas.
A source said the culprit “is all the junk Whoopi eats. She’s already got a timid stomach and is lactose intolerant, by her own admission, so people wonder why she’s eating chips and salsa in the morning.”
“When Whoopi lets it rip, nobody can stop her! This is a desperate situation, but no one knows how to handle it!” said the insider.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Whoopi has been causing drama behind the scenes for months.
Last month, sources revealed the 66-year-old was under pressure from friends to walk away from the longtime gig. Her inner circle had told Whoopi to leave the show claiming it has caused her too much stress.
The source explained, “Whoopi has three years left on her contract but after her embarrassing blunders the feeling is it might be prudent to replace her.”
Whoopi signed an $8 million per year deal back in September 2021. “Whoopi’s attitude is they can put her out to pasture, but they’re going to have to cough up some serious cash,” added the insider at the time.